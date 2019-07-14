As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position by $1.64 Million; Oxbow Advisors Increased Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $922,225

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 24,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 70,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 05/03/2018 – U.S. security panel deals major blow to Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

