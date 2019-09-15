As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Cut Position; Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased Stake by $5.24 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,526 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 91,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33 million, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 54,985 shares to 33,375 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 144,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,643 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation holds 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 3,317 shares. 34 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Hudock Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,275 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Llc reported 2,303 shares. 12,764 are held by Glacier Peak Capital Lc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 114,481 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 10,049 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Waddell Reed Finance reported 93,232 shares stake. Fernwood Llc holds 1% or 7,785 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 65 shares. Oracle Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.32% or 6,368 shares. 1,386 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Limited Company. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 32,712 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thornburg Invest Inc owns 4.60M shares. Cim Invest Mangement has 8,554 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 158,043 shares. 338,542 are owned by Df Dent & Incorporated. New York-based Interest Grp has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.82% or 194,749 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baxter Bros Inc holds 72,006 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 27,955 shares. Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.39% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 104,790 shares. Old Republic owns 877,000 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 163,489 shares. M&R Mngmt reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $445.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,462 shares to 63,424 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

