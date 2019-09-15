As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Position; American Research & Management Holding in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Has Increased by $1.44 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 37.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 44,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 74,083 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 118,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – 5GAA, Audi, Ford and Qualcomm Showcase C-V2X Direct Communications Interoperability to Improve Road Safety; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 14/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Broadcom abandons its takeover bid for Qualcomm after opposition from Donald Trump; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM WRITES LETTER TO CONGRESS ON PROPOSED QUALCOMM DEAL; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1,426 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36,707 shares to 38,380 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 31,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,265 shares to 36,661 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,340 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

