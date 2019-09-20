As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Decreased by $10.76 Million Its Position; Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Holding

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 13,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 141,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 288,616 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.96 million, down from 430,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom insists it won’t slash Qualcomm’s spending on 5G; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 46,903 shares to 213,373 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 92,956 shares in its portfolio. Twin Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,110 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has 17,689 shares. Paloma Ptnrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,723 shares. 571,947 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ks. Van Strum & Towne holds 12,327 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Cap Ltd reported 15,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.39% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 10,488 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 500 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton has 5,495 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 6,690 were reported by First Midwest Bancorporation Division. Perkins Coie Trust holds 1.21% or 34,943 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Time to Cash in Your Chips on Nvidia Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy NVDA Stock With Nvidia Set to Buy Mellanox to Expand Cloud Business? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Number to Watch When NVIDIA Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 5,000 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,890 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 385 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Cambridge owns 114,350 shares. Regions Finance invested in 0.12% or 63,675 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,247 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 10,009 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.7% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 2,286 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Logan Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,555 shares. Schroder Investment Gp has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,574 shares stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,639 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.61% or 422,377 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 65,455 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 62,422 shares.