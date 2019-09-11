As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Payden & Rygel Has Increased Its Stake by $706,800; Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Toth Financial Advisory Has Raised by $552,366 Its Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 416,900 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.78 million, up from 404,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.71. About 1.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Expiration of its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, BROADCOM RECEIVED LETTER FROM TREASURY DATED MARCH 5

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 10,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,391 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 41,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12M shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited holds 1.29% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 246,463 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Shelton reported 0.58% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 101,107 shares. Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 275 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 6,476 were accumulated by Rhenman & Asset Ab. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Daiwa Securities has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 93,604 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited, Korea-based fund reported 304,663 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 46,066 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Maple Cap Mngmt owns 91,483 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 18,537 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atlas Browninc holds 0.21% or 5,305 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 128,600 shares to 13,330 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,200 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares to 41,038 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).