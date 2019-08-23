As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Healthcor Management LP Lifted Its Position by $22.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 87,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,182 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 142,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 7.20M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 589,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.78M, up from 707,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 3.24 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS AFTER 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q Tax Benefit of $225M-$250M on Final Settlement of IRS Disputes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 15,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World invested in 403,569 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 52,856 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation accumulated 1.27% or 47,855 shares. Moreover, Bangor Bank has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Putnam Investments Ltd Com holds 0.41% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 3.11 million shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company invested in 23,397 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Com has 1.43% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Waddell Reed holds 1.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7.61M shares. Everence Cap owns 27,427 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 0.52% or 2.30 million shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 37,116 shares. Cincinnati owns 2.1% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 912,500 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 12,007 shares to 16,667 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,552 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $135.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,770 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).