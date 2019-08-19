As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Annex Advisory Services Has Decreased Stake by $1.64 Million; Federated Investors Stake In Employers Holdings (EIG) Was Upped

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 3.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump Issues Order to Block Broadcom’s Takeover of Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 3690.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 60,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 62,096 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 7,699 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First American Bank invested in 0.11% or 26,102 shares. Cap Limited Ca reported 77,743 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited holds 675,873 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 53,056 shares. Amg National Bank holds 0.24% or 66,957 shares. North Amer Management has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com holds 39,400 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 7,098 shares stake. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 430,196 shares for 8.49% of their portfolio. Smead Capital has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited reported 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation Ny invested 1.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.14% or 103,398 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 20 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things To Drive Qualcomm’s Outlook Over Next 2 Years – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 6,152 shares to 275,560 shares, valued at $55.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 86,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank owns 32,426 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 22,485 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 24,467 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 50,645 shares. 77,100 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 190,800 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd invested in 25,992 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Voya Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 12,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Limited Company invested in 239,964 shares or 1.62% of the stock.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 171,316 shares to 251,178 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 390,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,496 shares, and cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).