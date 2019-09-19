As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, American Money Management Lifted Stake by $660,440; Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake Has Lifted by Ls Investment Advisors Llc

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 8,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,480 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 218,591 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium to Showcase TERALYNX™ 12.8T Switch Silicon Along With a Range of Switch System Solutions and SONiC/SAI Support at the OCP U.S. Summit 2018 in San Jose, California; 12/03/2018 – TREASURY SAYS BROADCOM VIOLATED ORDER ON QUALCOMM MEETING; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – ANNUAL MEETING WILL BE RECONVENED ON THURSDAY, APRIL 5, 2018 AT 8:00 A.M. PACIFIC TIME; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 190.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 5,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 6,987 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,366 shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.94% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New Jersey-based Fcg Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paragon Cap Management Ltd has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc has 19,045 shares. Burt Wealth has 100 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0.03% or 1,585 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Invest Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 197,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 11,600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.35M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 208 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.45% or 10,548 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 10,000 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 17,635 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Qualcomm Says Carriers Need to Get Serious About Wi-Fi – Bloomberg” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Reacts to the Uncertainty of a Wall of Legal Worry – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) by 8,320 shares to 12,704 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 176,316 shares. Fort Washington Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 14,646 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 101,878 shares in its portfolio. Engy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 253,817 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Grp has 26,339 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amarillo Bancorp reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rockland Trust accumulated 1,945 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 893,511 are owned by Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 509,277 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 48,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 36,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Company owns 10,967 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.