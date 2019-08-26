As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Share Value Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Position by $8.90 Million; Citigroup Continues to Hold Holding in Penney J C (Put) (JCP)

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 159,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 470,800 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 629,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48 million shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (Put) (JCP) by 596.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 3.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 663,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.0307 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5508. About 12.39M shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney to Use Proceeds to Fund Note Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- NOMINATION OF LALIT AGGARWAL, ANU DHIR, ALI HEDAYAT AND JAMES C. PAPPAS AT UPCOMING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF CRIUS; 16/04/2018 – JCP Issues Statement Regarding Crius Energy Trust’s Entrenching Behavior; 30/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Partners With Grammy-winning Singer Lionel Richie For Home Collection — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – BELIEVE CERTIFICATE OF CORRECTION TO ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION FILED BY WHEELER WITH MARYLAND STATE DEPT. OF ASSESSMENTS & TAXATION IS INVALID; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – JEWELRY, SEPHORA, MEN’S AND SALON WERE CO’S TOP PERFORMING DIVISIONS & CATEGORIES DURING QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney 1Q Loss $78M; 08/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Note Offer of 8.625% Notes Upsized From $350; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 22C

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (Put) (NYSE:EQC) by 53,763 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (NYSE:VEEV) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CREE).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30,300 shares to 43,500 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (Put) (IWM) by 51,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

