As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Holowesko Partners LTD Lowered Position by $51.82 Million; Sysco (SYY) Position Maintained by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 470.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 39,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 8,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $71.75 lastly. It is down 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 44.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 909,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.96 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 32,146 shares to 141,547 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,191 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 61,250 shares, valued at $72.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

