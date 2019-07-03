As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Market Value Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $13.23 Million Its Stake; Causeway Capital Management Holding in Bp Plc (BP) Has Boosted by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 34,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25M, up from 657,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 6.32 million shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ANNOUNCES THAT AT THAT MEETING DAME ALISON CARNWATH WILL BE PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 21/05/2018 – BP Signs Pact With Venture Global for U.S. LNG Export Project; 21/05/2018 – BP Energy Partners Portfolio Company Purchases Assets of Thigpen Energy; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.65M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares to 170 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 29,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,412 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap Index (IJH) by 22,374 shares to 268,333 shares, valued at $50.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 4.55M shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Co reported 0.22% stake. Court Place has 11,978 shares. Duff & Phelps Mngmt Com has 13,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 54,636 shares. Smithfield Company accumulated 1,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Trust holds 86,209 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru reported 24,344 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 170,634 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt Ab holds 0.04% or 6,476 shares in its portfolio. Madison Investment Inc reported 145,552 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp owns 1.11 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 100 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.