As Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $28.50 Million Its Holding; As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Upped Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 6277.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 10,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 10,841 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, up from 170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 151,006 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (QCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 3.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (Call) by 12,700 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $160,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Call) by 397,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cambridge accumulated 19,589 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,058 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 56,690 shares. Laurion LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 11,648 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 122,085 shares in its portfolio. Ww Investors invested in 0.02% or 1.14M shares. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd invested in 24,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,100 shares. 84,928 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Tiverton Asset Limited accumulated 7,842 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 0.12% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 48,508 shares.

