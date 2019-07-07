As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Raised Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Rose, Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Lowered Holding by $302,240

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25545.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 153,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Signs Order Banning Broadcom from Buying Qualcomm: Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom over Qualcomm deal; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 13,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Etf (EFA) by 164,649 shares to 240,603 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

