As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Cut Holding by $50.95 Million; Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $474,726

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 94.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 893,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,570 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 949,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 7.05 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 19/04/2018 – China Pushes for More Qualcomm Concessions Amid Trump Trade Spat; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 by 31,082 shares to 363,940 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 6,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,623 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North (EMLP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Inc Ma invested in 3.33% or 54,003 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cls Invests Llc stated it has 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Gru Inc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,644 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Co owns 9,940 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Com reported 632 shares. American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management), a New York-based fund reported 5,465 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 11.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,628 are owned by Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc. Cullen Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 80,125 shares. First City Cap Management invested in 0.47% or 1,705 shares. 5,405 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. Garde invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meridian Mngmt holds 950 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 223,211 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $34.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

