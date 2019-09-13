As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Value Declined, First Long Island Investors Decreased Its Position; Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $321,860 as Share Price Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 170,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.93M, down from 209,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 885,642 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm also said Wednesday it had begun laying off employees as a cost-saving measure; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co analyzed 2,420 shares as the company's stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 31,075 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, down from 33,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 458,537 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.61 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.82 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

