As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Rose, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Stake by $2.91 Million; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Lowered Waters Corp. (WAT) Holding by $1.22 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 51,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,865 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.91 million, down from 750,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 6.14M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not Inform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $214.32. About 205,096 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares to 72,740 shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 177,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.68M for 30.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.39 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. On Monday, January 28 Kelly Terrence P sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,942 shares. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60 million. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180. King Ian also sold $5.25M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of stock or 10,800 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 16,450 shares to 160,440 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 17,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,149 shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).