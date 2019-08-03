As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased by $1.55 Million Its Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Boosted Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stake by $3.77 Million as Share Price Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 621,226 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 09/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares to 142,077 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.