As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Lowered Holding; Oakmont Partners Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.73 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 27,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,632 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 35,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Ex-Chairman to Leave Amid Plans to Buy Company; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,975 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 6.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.32% or 370,202 shares. Hallmark, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,596 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 38,600 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 18,537 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 728,943 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riggs Asset Managment owns 53 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company has 25 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has 46,031 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 116,716 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 708 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 20,921 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 36.24 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patent Wins Make QCOM Stock a Lot More Interesting – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm Stock Worth $60 or $80? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16,006 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 234,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,326 shares, and has risen its stake in B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,957 shares to 14,118 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,482 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).