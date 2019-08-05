As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Stake by $1.55 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Adi Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.90 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO SEEK PROTECTIONS FROM QUALCOMM FOR LOCAL FIRMS; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 23,353 shares to 28,426 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 7,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $7.56 million activity. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Harris Parker sold $1.00 million worth of stock. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. $815,800 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

