As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Position by $1.55 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $799,052

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S And P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 6,904 shares to 29,049 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc holds 334,104 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Davenport And Llc holds 22,608 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.84 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush & Communications holds 33,826 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 5,057 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Gp Incorporated accumulated 556,013 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 13,660 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 5,245 shares. Korea Invest has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 974,978 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tanaka Cap Management has invested 5.91% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 29,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bennicas And Associate has invested 1.65% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 4,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & stated it has 278,930 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 8,425 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reilly Limited Liability accumulated 0.15% or 15,633 shares. Moreover, Hills Comml Bank And Com has 0.76% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Personal Financial holds 64,831 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 215,805 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 113,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 90.99 million shares. Madison Inv Incorporated owns 521,464 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). M&R Capital Management Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

