As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Long Island Investors Trimmed Position; Bainco International Investors Stake in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Lowered as Share Value Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 5.35 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 168,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 176,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 6.81 million shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 154,153 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Thompson Inv owns 1.55% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 141,779 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Associated Banc holds 4,595 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.17M were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 9,031 are owned by Pitcairn Com. Sol Capital Management holds 13,158 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc has 1.57% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 948,100 shares. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 677 shares. 5,553 were reported by Psagot Investment House Limited. Bailard accumulated 21,151 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Lc reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 46,465 are owned by Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Llc. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares to 153,026 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 1,072 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pacific Glob Inv Management invested in 0.14% or 12,025 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,406 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp owns 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 182,746 shares. Security Trust Com invested in 5,314 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 12,123 shares in its portfolio. Fdx has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shine Advisory Service Inc has 1,084 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 708,594 shares. Primecap Ca has 16.18M shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.26M shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 4,133 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt invested in 800 shares.

