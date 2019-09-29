As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Aflac (AFL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Usca Ria Raised Its Stake

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 170.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 27,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 43,278 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Advisor Prtn Lc accumulated 23,589 shares. 2.08M were accumulated by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 51,631 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 16,824 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 29,664 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Boston Partners has 2.12M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc reported 25,300 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 490 shares. Raymond James Fin Services reported 392,739 shares stake. Adage Partners Limited Liability Com holds 917,274 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc reported 0.13% stake. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 12,307 shares in its portfolio. 5,866 are held by Campbell And Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Com (NYSE:BMY) by 16,681 shares to 60,612 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 16,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.23% stake. Park Circle Communication has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Argent holds 47,609 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 56,776 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.53% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,975 shares. Boston Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 243,450 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 179,503 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,676 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 8,708 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited owns 3,136 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 29,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

