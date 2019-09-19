As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million; Horizon Investments Lowered Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv C (FIS) Holding by $3.42 Million

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 217,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 240,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 4.28 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv C (FIS) by 92.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 28,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 2.85M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 38 shares. 417,758 are held by Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. 24.72M are owned by Primecap Ca. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 7,238 shares. Marathon Capital Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 47,454 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc reported 20,800 shares. 68,555 were reported by Hourglass Ltd Com. Natixis Advsr LP reported 1.36M shares. Valueworks accumulated 149,103 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 334,046 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.44% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 62,630 shares. Stearns Financial Service Gru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,014 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,950 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83M for 23.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11,545 shares to 21,751 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Spy190719c290.00 (Call) (SPY).