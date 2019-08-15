As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shares Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Has Lifted Stake by $1.18 Million; National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Holding Has Raised by Hutchinson Capital Management

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 20,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 166,185 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 145,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 2.27 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – CFIUS reform: Clock ticking for Congress to act by August recess –; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 1.26M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc Ord Shs by 507,432 shares to 10,801 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Southwest extends 737 Max cancellations into November – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares to 156,411 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,676 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM).

