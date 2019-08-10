As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Share Value Declined, First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.02 Million; Texas Instr (TXN) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management Llc

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Instr Inc (TXN) by 89.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 517,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.03M, up from 576,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 14/05/2018 – Bloomberg News reports the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has been asked to hasten the deal’s review as well as Qualcomm’s plans to protect local companies

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Sol (NYSE:MSI) by 653,157 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $441.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,078 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Adr (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na stated it has 6,624 shares. First United Savings Bank Tru invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 11,973 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 0.01% or 523 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ally Fincl Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 26,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 340,551 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson invested in 0.17% or 2,526 shares. Benin Management has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Park Oh has 0.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 49,370 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 944,260 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.64% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sfmg Ltd stated it has 5,224 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stock Is Becoming More Attractive – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,543 shares to 317,598 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Co Limited Company has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Limited Com owns 337,282 shares. 15 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Hussman Strategic owns 26,200 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. E&G Lp holds 0.14% or 5,723 shares. Rowland Company Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa Bank & Trust reported 60,202 shares. First City Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,083 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Advisor Group Llc holds 39,485 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 378,359 shares. Botty Investors Llc invested in 10,215 shares or 0.17% of the stock.