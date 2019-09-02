As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oarsman Capital Boosted Position; Albemarle (ALB) Market Valuation Declined While Kames Capital Plc Trimmed Stake by $4.22 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 51,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 477,840 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 529,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 257,764 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 395,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 13,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 305,300 shares. Manikay Prtnrs has 187,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 349,064 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.23% or 223,203 shares. 150,885 were reported by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. 582,524 were reported by Geode. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 60,760 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 31,305 shares. Schroder Investment Management holds 4,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Walthausen And Ltd Llc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.59% or 55,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 4,624 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.86% or 89,658 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,746 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 136 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 74,240 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department stated it has 1,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Cap stated it has 0.2% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Innovations Limited Co has 0.64% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 2,970 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,162 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 30,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.05% or 1.28M shares. 14,089 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Lp. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 173,954 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 2,686 shares to 120,748 shares, valued at $141.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 95,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.01 million for 9.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle Corp (ALB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO â€” Cobalt Price Jumps, Lithium Producers Fall | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 30, 2019.