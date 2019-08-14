As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Decreased by $1.85 Million Its Stake; Brookside Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) by $2.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.2699 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7799. About 2.14 million shares traded or 29.30% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 471,641 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. 16,667 Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares with value of $50,001 were bought by Novack David F. 16,667 shares were bought by CANO FRANCIS, worth $50,001 on Monday, August 12.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 602,649 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,427 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

