As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Lowered Stake; Ejf Capital Has Cut Cnb Finl Pa (CCNE) Position by $420,500 as Valuation Rose

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (CCNE) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 16,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 58,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Cnb Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 9,053 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 713,922 shares traded or 39.95% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $8.84M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold CCNE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.51 million shares or 0.72% more from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap holds 0.03% or 42,541 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 4,556 shares. Connors Investor Service invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability stated it has 29,922 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Company has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 34,253 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 643,387 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Northern Trust reported 257,338 shares. 10,948 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Int Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 9,264 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 1,289 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 22,379 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 4,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares to 104,317 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).