As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Valuation Declined, Glazer Capital Lifted Holding by $2.55 Million; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Valuation Rose While Rr Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 165,465 shares traded or 229.47% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 729,557 shares traded or 28.16% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69M shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 424B1 ROAN RESOURCES, INC. – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 97,475 shares to 218,789 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 86,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP has 55,889 shares. 28,360 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 392,021 shares. 2,852 are held by Us Bank De. Walthausen Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 639,990 shares in its portfolio. Manikay Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 187,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.01% or 2.34 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 3.99M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 206,286 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 139,220 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 12,041 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 3,616 shares.