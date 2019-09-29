As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Rose, Glazer Capital Boosted by $921,263 Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Aspen Techn (AZPN) Holding by $3.52 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Aspen Techn (AZPN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 28,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 157,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.53M, down from 185,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Aspen Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 673,987 shares traded or 65.45% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 304,089 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Real Un (NYSE:TRNO) by 53,852 shares to 984,882 shares, valued at $48.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 23,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 61.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp by 540,743 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Frontier Corp by 69,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,787 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

