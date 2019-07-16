As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Declined, Water Island Capital Trimmed by $1.85 Million Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Decreased Its Position by $486,369

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, down from 307,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 234,098 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Advsr Lc accumulated 71,341 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Hallmark Management has 140,261 shares. At Financial Bank holds 21,769 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 13,209 were accumulated by Schulhoff & Com Inc. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.82% or 725,952 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Lp holds 0.08% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 1.27% or 27,301 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 8,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Management Lc has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,502 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 135,422 shares. Sumitomo Life Com, Japan-based fund reported 218,138 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,109 shares to 58,848 shares, valued at $22.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $79.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americaâ€™s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.