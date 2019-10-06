As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Rose, Manikay Partners Has Boosted by $656,250 Its Position; Nikko Asset Management Americas Lowered Position in Bp Plc (BP) by $1.71 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 295,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 336,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 6.76 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/03/2018 – Record-size U.S. offshore oil lease sale draws modest bidding; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS PASS REMUNERATION RESOLUTION W/ 96.45% IN FAVOR; 29/03/2018 – BP: Mr Dudley’s 2017 Remuneration Was 13% Higher Than 2016, 31% Lower Than 2015; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 10/04/2018 – BP: PARIS WAS ABOUT CUTTING EMISSIONS, NOT JUST RENEWABLES; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN RENEWABLES BUSINESSES ‘THAT CAN STAND ON THEIR OWN TWO FEET AND PROVIDE RETURNS’; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. energy regulator FERC’s biggest civil penalties

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 161,302 shares to 164,471 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 91,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Looking Ahead to the Fourth Quarter – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP’s 6.3% Yield: An Attractive High-Income Options Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.55B for 12.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quad/Graphics, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.