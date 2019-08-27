As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Rose, Glazer Capital Upped Position by $2.55 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Maintained by 1832 Asset Management Lp

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 178.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.74 million, up from 874,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 2.74 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 147,788 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 186,846 shares to 277,042 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 155,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,161 shares, and cut its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

