As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Price Rose, Manikay Partners Increased by $656,250 Its Stake; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Valuation Declined, Holder Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42 million, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 1.85 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES (100 PER CENT BASIS); 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – 139.3; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches New Debt Reduction Programme; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling Winchester South to Whitehaven Coal; 11/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO FREE TRADE; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO TRANSACTION COMPLETION EXPECTED IN 2H OF ’18; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 241,903 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 13,149 shares to 39,221 shares, valued at $132.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 534,445 shares to 128,205 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).