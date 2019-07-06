As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Declined, Water Island Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.85 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.38M market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 278,236 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 698,875 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,968 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 45,952 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De holds 0.15% or 161,282 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 240,523 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hsbc Public Limited owns 56,827 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company owns 12,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 150,885 shares. 8,574 are owned by Meeder Asset Inc. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 207,005 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 4,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,305 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 28,658 shares. Gp holds 0% or 19,930 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 19,947 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 200 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Apriem accumulated 1,080 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.06% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. 70,220 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 671 were reported by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Company. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,805 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cookson Peirce & invested in 1,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited holds 2,844 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Myriad Asset stated it has 75,000 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).