As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Cut Its Position; Rk Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by $499,359

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,828 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 36,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.67. About 109,459 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has declined 9.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: Repurchase Authority of $100M as of April 25; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO EXAMINE FAA OVERSIGHT OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN AIR; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q EPS $3.42, EST. $2.99; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Cohen: Congressman Cohen Writes Transportation Secretary about Allegiant Air Report; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Allegiant Air and Hawaiian Airlines Fined for Violating Airline Consumer Protection Rules; 09/05/2018 – ALGT SAYS IT WELCOMES DOT IG AUDIT OF OPERATIONS, SAFETY; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – DEAL FOR; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (NYSE:SAM) by 13,772 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $54.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).