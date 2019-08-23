As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Value Rose, S&T Bank Has Increased by $2.42 Million Its Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Semgroup (SEMG) as Market Value Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23M, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $698.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 764,523 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 10/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 56,066 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 32,158 shares to 21,089 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,218 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Company invested in 0% or 1,650 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 75,973 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd stated it has 12,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 2.34 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.04% or 27,843 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 44,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 85,676 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.99M shares. Northern reported 395,497 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company reported 268,500 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 150,885 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 240,523 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup and KKR Form Canadian Joint Venture and Acquire Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SEMG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup Corporation: Get Out The Shark Repellant – SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant Completed on Budget, Ahead of Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemCAMS Midstream Joint Venture Completes Acquisition of Meritage Midstream ULC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.15M are held by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 96,724 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.07% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 31,210 were reported by Art Advsr Limited Liability Company. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 620,363 shares. The Georgia-based Shapiro Cap has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). 10,500 were reported by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Paloma Com holds 0.01% or 19,404 shares. Principal Finance Grp invested in 0% or 39,894 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 39,768 shares. Legal And General Group Plc stated it has 141,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,329 are owned by Element Capital Management. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 26 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62M shares to 6.45M shares, valued at $237.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 852,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).