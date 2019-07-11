As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Water Island Capital Trimmed by $1.85 Million Its Position; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Position in Verisign (VRSN) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.24. About 308,221 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 647,319 shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.63 million for 46.24 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 34,775 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 107,571 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,859 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 66,895 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 50,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Co Limited Liability Company owns 639,990 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 392,021 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 43,726 shares. James Investment Research holds 49,440 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 76,800 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Goldman Sachs Group has 94,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Incorporated reported 41,630 shares.