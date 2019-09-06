As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, S&T Bank Has Increased Position; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holder Pdt Partners Raised Stake by $9.58 Million

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 212,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 554,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.20M, up from 341,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 173.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 190,401 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 240,523 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 27,843 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 21,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.05% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc owns 107,571 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,992 shares. New York-based Glazer Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 825,593 were accumulated by State Street. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 76,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2.34 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Voya Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 13,034 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 349,064 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,243 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,770 shares, and cut its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 90 shares. Ci Inc reported 44,400 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated reported 2.09M shares stake. Moreover, Artemis Invest Management Llp has 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Perkins Coie Tru owns 70 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Prudential Financial invested in 0.04% or 484,798 shares. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.02% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 200,163 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,019 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 22,404 shares. Veritas Invest Llp has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Federated Investors Pa owns 120,129 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 40,471 shares to 342,046 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 26,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).