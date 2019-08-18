As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, Oarsman Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Its Position by $1.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 350,700 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX) by 91.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 36,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 267,811 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $40.54 million for 8.74 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $943,427 activity. The insider Mercado – Pablo G. bought 1,000 shares worth $49,377. Howell Laura Finley bought $21,640 worth of stock or 500 shares. 2,500 shares were bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III, worth $103,463 on Monday, July 29.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 8,748 shares to 17,648 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 118,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 165,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 56,114 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,950 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Raymond James And invested in 0% or 12,626 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 54 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru owns 3,942 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,757 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 12,654 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Systematic Fincl Lp holds 0.73% or 404,479 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 23,497 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.04% or 294,893 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Bessemer Gru invested in 56 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,773 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

