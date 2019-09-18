As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Value Rose, Manikay Partners Upped Its Position; Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in James Riv Group (JRVR) as Shares Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in James Riv Group (JRVR) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 59,975 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 81,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in James Riv Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 65,818 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 55,618 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 44,170 shares to 231,270 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 138,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.96M for 18.06 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold JRVR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 28.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 28.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $65.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

