As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Increased Its Position by $471,977; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Valuation Rose, Akre Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 403.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 42,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 53,530 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 316,033 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $187.9. About 86,834 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,155 were reported by Punch Investment Mgmt Inc. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 24,701 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 48,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mngmt Inc owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 246,279 shares. Oakworth has 2,701 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 94,915 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Ameriprise Fincl has 8,323 shares. First Manhattan Comm stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company reported 8,552 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Akre Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.84% or 455,447 shares. Hsbc Public Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 133,333 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 270,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.