As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Rose, Glazer Capital Increased Holding; Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose While Redwood Investments Cut Its Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.24 million shares traded or 97.30% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 112,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17M shares traded or 13.97% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 59,298 shares to 382,916 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0.17% or 37.49 million shares. 49,501 are held by Martin Currie. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,070 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.22% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Banbury Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 221,678 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 361,008 shares. Washington Bank invested in 873 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh holds 6,637 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management L L C invested in 0.58% or 1.21 million shares. Ifrah Financial Svcs stated it has 5,700 shares. S&Co Inc holds 13,747 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.02% or 1,380 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.09% or 3,985 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inc invested in 0.18% or 42,860 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 35.48 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

