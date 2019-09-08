As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $13.24 Million; Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup Com New (C) by $439,704

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 232,991 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A accumulated 1.08% or 142,191 shares. Raymond James & has 1.45 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 897,804 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chou Assoc Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,563 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Colrain Cap Limited Liability stated it has 4.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 59,236 were reported by First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Svcs. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 509,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 84,439 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 12,000 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,539 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.64% or 22,100 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 14,794 shares to 92,969 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (NYSE:BAM) by 10,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,063 shares. Pggm stated it has 1.76 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has 500,214 shares. Citadel Llc accumulated 907,933 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waddell Reed Inc owns 2.49M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.2% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Mesirow Fincl Investment has 1.7% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 244,912 shares. Morgan Stanley has 674,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2.27M were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability. Moreover, Washington has 0.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 12,600 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 799,777 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.