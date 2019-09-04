As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased by $3.28 Million Its Holding; Rk Asset Management Has Increased Its Buckle (The) (BKE) Holding

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 74,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 244,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 319,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 46,780 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 151,821 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Net Sales Decreased 6.5% to $58.6M; 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 46,805 shares to 163,691 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,063 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 500 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 13,523 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has 0.11% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 302,158 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Lp reported 0.32% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 519,579 shares. Bluemar Cap Ltd Co invested 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Street reported 2.15 million shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Prudential holds 0.04% or 528,847 shares. Citigroup holds 50,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 9,000 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 199,475 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1,786 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 346,857 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Parkside Bancorporation & Tru accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 115,361 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,200 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 284,511 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 27,019 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 817 shares. 515,400 were accumulated by Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 142,497 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 50,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory owns 42,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,820 shares in its portfolio.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,779 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

