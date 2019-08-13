As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Value Rose, Bamco Increased by $5.26 Million Its Position; Guinness Asset Management LTD Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Cut by $736,380 as Shares Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 426,562 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 192.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 119,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 181,831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 62,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 160,274 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18,555 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $460.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opera Ltd by 109,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,777 shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 24,120 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 13,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 78,031 shares. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Whittier Communications has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ftb Advisors reported 256 shares. Granahan Inv Ma has 99,969 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 16,723 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Lnd & Buildings Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 974,447 shares for 10.74% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 248,213 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.