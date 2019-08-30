As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $30.98 Million; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Upped Its Position

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 7,013 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 898,467 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0% or 33,063 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,343 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 25,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors Lc invested 0.05% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Weiss Multi invested in 334,994 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 346,857 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 68,877 shares. Amp Limited holds 0% or 13,523 shares. Brinker Cap holds 7,285 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Eagle Boston Invest Management has 2.28% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 116,032 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,063 shares in its portfolio.

