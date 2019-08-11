As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Value Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $30.98 Million; Northeast Investment Management Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 246,385 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,607 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, up from 105,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 34,778 shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd has 91,030 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust LP invested in 10,185 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 54,893 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability has 20,780 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Incorporated Ma invested in 99,969 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 41,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge LP reported 260 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 804,650 shares. Zeke Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,744 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,014 shares to 216,386 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,174 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advantage owns 1,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc owns 6,385 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Co owns 5,310 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca reported 0.04% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 112,143 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 157,696 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,020 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quantum Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,601 shares. Jennison Associates Llc holds 0.14% or 1.07M shares. General Amer Communication Inc holds 2.78% or 217,541 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp holds 1.79% or 3.55M shares in its portfolio. 961,249 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Limited.