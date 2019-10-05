As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $7.20 Million; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holder Roumell Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 46,809 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 156,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 817,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77 million, down from 974,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 260,285 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 630,446 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 113,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,461 shares, and has risen its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 1,760 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein LP owns 35,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,608 are held by Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 10,541 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 24,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 185,271 shares. 482,181 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 297 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 427,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0% or 2.14M shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 39,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 75,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 29,899 are owned by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Renaissance Lc owns 0.01% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 3.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 522,372 shares. Amp Ltd stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.16% stake. V3 Capital Mgmt LP holds 938,310 shares or 9.29% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 0.12% stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 158,043 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 14,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 803,755 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 365,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 863,343 shares. Point72 Asset Lp owns 0.03% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 107,054 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Llc stated it has 941,829 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Citadel Limited Co invested in 665,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

