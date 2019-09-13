As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Market Value Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Upped Its Holding; Sit Investment Associates Holds Position in Qualys (QLYS)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 159.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 75,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 122,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 47,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 271,468 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 28,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 21,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 303,861 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 166,813 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru invested in 3,357 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei reported 57,154 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 17,628 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 13,918 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 12,492 shares. Navellier Associates reported 0.41% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 141 shares. Cibc Asset holds 2,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 15,285 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 62,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 12,600 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 15,125 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,695 shares to 129,705 shares, valued at $22.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,675 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 119,184 shares to 72,569 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 49,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,612 shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset LP owns 107,054 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Buildings Invest Management Ltd Liability has 9.35% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 817,947 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hilton Llc has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 179,240 shares. Pnc Fin Services Inc reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Phocas Finance holds 248,720 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 18,871 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 59,272 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 31,532 shares. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 93,124 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability holds 2.1% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 941,829 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).